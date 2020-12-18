An annual homeless memorial service will take place 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at St. Paul’s Church in Brunswick.
Tedford Housing will be remembering individuals who passed away during the year while experiencing homelessness. The service will be led by Rev. Carolyn Eklund of St. Paul’s Church, along with members of Tedford Housing staff, board and community supporters.
