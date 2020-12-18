Portland high and middle schools will go to remote learning Monday and Tuesday, following a designation by the state indicating further community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Cumberland County schools were moved to yellow status by the state, indicating further community spread. The “yellow” status means schools should consider hybrid instruction and curtail sports and extracurricular activities.

“Despite the increase in cases in our county, the vast majority of PPS cases to date have originated from contacts outside of school, not from spread within our schools,” the district said.

The two days of modified instruction are the last of the semester before the holiday break.

“The district wants to limit COVID exposure for our students, families and staff as much as possible and limit additional contact tracing that could prevent our hard-working nurse team from taking a much-needed break,” the district said in a statement.

