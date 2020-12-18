Portland high and middle schools will go to remote learning Monday and Tuesday, following a designation by the state indicating further community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Cumberland County schools were moved to yellow status by the state, indicating further community spread. The “yellow” status means schools should consider hybrid instruction and curtail sports and extracurricular activities.
“Despite the increase in cases in our county, the vast majority of PPS cases to date have originated from contacts outside of school, not from spread within our schools,” the district said.
The two days of modified instruction are the last of the semester before the holiday break.
“The district wants to limit COVID exposure for our students, families and staff as much as possible and limit additional contact tracing that could prevent our hard-working nurse team from taking a much-needed break,” the district said in a statement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Portland high and middle schools will go remote Monday and Tuesday
-
Local & State
Parents turn to toy fund in a stormy year
-
Nation & World
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
-
Local & State
Maine says uncertainty around shipments is hampering vaccine rollout
-
Sports
NHL, players near agreement on 56-game season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.