Snowshoes available

Winter’s here and it’s the perfect time of year to explore some of Windham’s many trails. To help you along, the Windham Parks & Recreation Department is offering free snowshoes that you can borrow for a day, a few days or a weekend. The snowshoes are available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes and may be checked out from the Parks & Recreation office Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a very popular program, so if you’re looking for snowshoes for a large party, it’s best to call ahead to ensure you get all the shoes you need. For more information, call Parks & Rec at 892-1905 and then get outside and enjoy these crisp and bright days of winter.

Weekly shopping for seniors

Every Thursday morning the Windham Parks & Recreation Department offers free shopping trips to North Windham for seniors who can’t drive or get to a store on their own. Due to the limited number of people that can safely be on the bus at one time, participants must call the Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 between Monday and Wednesday to reserve a spot on the bus. The route and times of the trip may vary slightly each week based on the number of people who have signed up for the week’s ride.

Library offering curbside service

Windham Public Library is offering curbside service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. During these times you can pick up items you have placed on hold. The library will notify you when they are available for pickup. It’s an easy, contactless and fast way to get the books you’ve been wanting to read, and reading is the perfect way to escape the doldrums during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’d like to know more about the program, call the library at 892-1908.

eSports League for kids

Windham Parks & Recreation is partnering with GGLeagues to offer eSports leagues for kids 8-18 years of age. The competitions will be between participants from recreation departments across southern Maine. Games will take place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 20, with matches being played on Saturdays. There will be five weeks of games and one week of playoffs. The cost is $20 per person to play in the winter league. You must register by Jan. 6 to participate. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more information.

Virtual Parent Coaching training

The Partnership to End Addiction (formerly Partnership for Drug-Free Kids) is seeking parents/caregivers who would like to get free, specialized training to become a volunteer parent coach. After being trained, the coaches will provide peer support over the phone to other parents or caregivers who are struggling with a loved one’s substance use issues. Training sessions will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 and continue every Tuesday for five consecutive weeks. If you are interested in becoming a parent coach, email Karsyn Bartruff at [email protected]

