Did you hear about Lilly? The sixth-grader from Maine was featured in a USA Today article because of her heartbreaking letter to Santa. “I have not had a good year,” the 11-year-old wrote in her letter to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. “My grandpa died and I could not see him because of covid. I miss him and his big hugs.”

For Lilly and so many others, the pandemic has stripped away hope and joy. And while we measure the impact of COVID-19 by deaths and positive cases, the toll goes deeper and will linger long after the pandemic ends.

As a higher education leader, I ask myself: What can we do to help Lilly and all the other children emerge from this dark year? The pandemic has derailed so many young people from their path, effortlessly. Public K-12 enrollment is off, college enrollment is down and surveys indicate high school students are putting off college plans.

We cannot let the pandemic derail the potential of these students. There are forks on the road we’re traveling and we can choose paths that lead us out of the pandemic faster. Just this week, McKinsey & Co. offered sound, simple instruction: “Control the virus, unleash the economy.”

It’s not magic or money. It’s a mask. It’s washing our hands. It’s staying 6 feet apart.

If we can do these things, and control the spread, Maine is positioned to bounce back faster than most other states. Why wouldn’t we do that? For Lilly. For our children. For the promise of a brighter future.

So, please join me in encouraging all Mainers to re-commit to the basic COVID-19 precautions: Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and, this season, keep all holiday gatherings virtual. If we do, we can give the gift of hope and health to Lilly and all the other children looking to get back on their path.

