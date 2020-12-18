Maine reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and five additional deaths, as case counts continue on a troubling trend.

After topping 400 daily cases for the first time Dec. 6, this week Maine had more than 500 daily new cases on Wednesday and Thursday as the pandemic rages. The seven day daily average stood at 449.7 on Friday, compared to 336.3 a week ago and 190.6 a month ago. Two months ago, the seven-day daily average was only 28.1.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, is expected to address the media at 2 p.m. Friday. He said on Wednesday that Maine is seeing the results of a Thanksgiving surge, and urged Maine people to not gather for Christmas beyond immediate family.

“If staying home, staying in your pod or in your bubble is something that’s available to you, that’s definitely the most helpful thing you can do this winter,” Shah said.

Maine is not alone in seeing a late fall surge, as many states are experiencing high case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. On Wednesday, the United States experienced its deadliest day from COVID-19, with more than 3,600 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. More than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Meanwhile, vaccine distribution is also continuing, although Maine, like many other states, received word that it would receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine next week that was 40 percent smaller than originally anticipated, from 13,650 to 8,775. However, another vaccine, Moderna, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday or over the weekend, with distribution to begin shortly after approval.

The reduction means the state will not immediately be able to fully launch the retail pharmacy program that is expected to vaccinate residents and staff of nursing homes starting next week.

The state is expected to receive roughly 75,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of December, with larger rollouts in 2021. Still, it is expected to take months – by spring or summer – before the vaccines are available to the general population.

