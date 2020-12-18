Maine’s recovery from the shockwave of layoffs in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic ground to a halt in November, while continued low participation in the labor force masked the full gravity of continued joblessness in the state.

A worsening rate of COVID-19 infection, seasonal layoffs and an increase in unemployment claims are likely contributing factors to the flatlining of Maine’s job recovery rate. The state remained down nearly 50,000 jobs in November compared with February’s pre-pandemic numbers.

The state actually lost a net 500 jobs last month, according to a monthly employment report issued Friday by the Maine Department of Labor. The hospitality and leisure sector shed 900 jobs, which was partially offset by a gain of 500 jobs in financial services. Job numbers in other sectors changed little from October to November, the department reported.

“After six months of improvement, workforce conditions were little changed in November (from the previous month),” the department said in a news release.

Overall, Maine has recovered about 55,800 jobs since February’s pre-pandemic total, but that number is still down 48,700 jobs from February, it said. The state’s total number of nonfarm payroll jobs in November was 588,600.

The official unemployment rate dropped less than half a percentage point to 5 percent, it reported. The rate does not take into account a dramatic drop in labor force participation. About 22,000 fewer Mainers were actively participating in the labor market compared with February. If those workers were still in the workforce and looking for a job, the unemployment rate would be closer to 8 percent, the department said.

