OWEGO, N.Y. — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.
The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.
Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.
The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
-
Events
2020 Photos of the Year
-
Business
Maine’s job recovery since the early pandemic has ground to a halt
-
Nation & World
New York motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
-
Nation & World
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.