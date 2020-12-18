SCARBOROUGH – George H. Meyers II of Cape Elizabeth passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the age of 80.

George was born in Lynn, Mass. on May 24, 1940, the only child of George and Doris (Bessette) Meyers. He attended high school in Framingham, Mass. and went on to receive a degree from Boston College. He served as an officer in the Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He worked for Honeywell as a project manager for over 20 years, retiring to Cape Elizabeth.

After retiring, George enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and around the world, visiting over 40 countries, including Russia, Egypt, Turkey, Germany and Fiji.

In addition to travel, George placed a high value on volunteerism. The Framingham Mass. food pantry, Lexington, Mass. Library, Preble St. soup kitchen in Portland, and the Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth were among the organizations he served.

George was a man with varied interests, including history, fine art, particularly South Western art, and classical music. These interests were reflected in his memberships to the Boston Museum of Fine Art, the Portland Museum of Art, and season ticket holder to the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, he was a member and two term president of the Portland Club and served as a board member of the Cape Woods Condo Association.

George was a caring man who was committed to sustaining his friendships from high school, the military, Honeywell, and the loving, supportive friends that he made when he moved to Maine. Those friends describe George as kind, caring, funny, intelligent, loyal, gracious, dapper, and ‘a true gentleman.’

George is survived by loving cousins; aunts, uncles; and many, many friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Stroudwater Lodge, The Mooring at The Downs, and the nurses from Compassus Hospice who make George so comfortable in the last year.

Due to safety concerns with COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

