This week’s initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine has created confusion in Maine and around the country. The numbers are hard for state officials to track, let alone the public.

Here are some key numbers Mainers should know, along with what we don’t know about them.

12,675: Number of initial doses of Pfizer vaccine that was expected to be delivered to Maine over the past week.

5,850: Doses from that shipment that were delivered to seven regional hospitals, which began inoculating front-line staff this week.

6,825: Doses from the initial shipment allocated for nursing home residents and staff. These doses are being distributed through pharmacies as soon as next week, but no information has been released about where the vaccines are now and when and where they will be distributed.

13,650: Doses of Pfizer vaccine that Maine expected to get next week.

8,775: Doses that Maine will receive after a nearly 40 percent reduction.

45,650: Total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine Maine now hopes to receive by the end of next week. This includes a new vaccine by Moderna approved Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

19,946: Number of high-risk hospital workers in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

75,000: Estimated overall number of health care workers in Maine with direct patient contact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

1.3 million: Maine’s population

