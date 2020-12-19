SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.

Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).

Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.

The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook’s basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.

(12) WISCONSIN 85, (23) LOUISVILLE 48: Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead the Badgers (6-1) to a non-conference victory over the short-handed Cardinals (4-1) in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team, but didn’t play.

Louisville, playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to play at Wisconsin on Dec. 9.

Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin, which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) UCONN 106, XAVIER 59: Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the third-ranked Huskies (4-0, 3-0 Big East) ran away from the Musketeers (3-2, 0-1) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.

Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13 and Aaliyah Edwards added 11.

Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1), which was playing its conference opener.

(9) KENTUCKY 98, WOFFORD 37: Dre’una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and the Wildcats (7-1) held the Terriers (3-3) to 28% shooting while running away to a rout in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.

