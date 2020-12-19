GORHAM – Sandra Woodbury Johnson peacefully passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at home with her family.

Sandra was born to Wilma (Lawless) Woodbury Perkins and Charles Woodbury in Westbrook in 1940 and was the third eldest of 14 brothers and sisters.

Sandra grew up in Portland and raised her family with her husband of 62 years, Wally Johnson, in Westbrook prior to moving to Gorham.

She is survived by her children, David Johnson of Texas, Alan Johnson of Arizona, Linda Johnson of Gorham, and her stepdaughter, Terry Johnson Hawkins of Portland. Sandra is also survived by four grandchildren, Nick Orlando, Angela (Orlando) Ferland, Charles Widdis III, and Brenna (Widdis) Chalifour; her six great-grandchildren, Talia, Sara, Chase, Lia, Evelyn, and Bennett; and one great-great-grandchild, Rose Marie.

Sandra was a long-time employee of Unum, where she worked as a long-term disability customer service representative. She was also a member of First Parish Congregational Church in Gorham, and a member and past president of SMVA.

Sandra loved spending time with her husband and family. She loved hosting family meals and large family events and especially loved children. One of her favorite things to do was bake and make candy for Christmas and cakes for the local retired teamster’s picnics.

There will not be a visitation or memorial service held at this time. The family will make plans to celebrate Sandra’s life when it is safe to do so.

Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences or participate in Sandra’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Sandra’s name to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) at https://arlgp.org/.

Guest Book