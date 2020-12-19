SOCCER

After being dropped from the starting lineup, Mohamed Salah came off the bench and scored twice as Liverpool routed Crystal Palace, 7-0, to end a five-game road winless streak.

The Premier League’s top scorer was benched hours after an interview was published in which he flirted with a move to Spain and grumbled about not being Liverpool’s captain.

Roberto Firmino also netted two goals for the defending league champions.

• Everton got an own goal and then scored on its only shot on target – Yerry Mina’s header just before halftime – to beat struggling Arsenal, 2-1.

It was the third win in eight days for Everton, which climbed into second place, five points behind Liverpool.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski’s second goal of the game, in the final seconds of added time, gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, moving the eight time defending Bundesliga champions atop the standings.

SPAIN: Lionel Messi reached another personal scoring milestone in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Messi’s 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pele’s total for Santos in Brazil from 1957-74. Messi is the Spanish league’s all-time leading scorer.

Barcelona dropped eight points behind league leader Atletico Madrid, which got two goals from Luis Suarez in a 3-1 win over Elche.

FRANCE: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s showdown at Lille on Sunday because of a lingering ankle injury and likely won’t return to the lineup until next month.

Lille is one point behind league leader Lyon, which beat Nice 4-1 on Saturday. PSG is two points behind Lyon.

BIATHLON

WORLD CUP: Clare Egan continued her run of top-20 results by placing 18th in a 10-kilometer pursuit in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Egan was in the top 10 after hitting all 10 targets through the two prone shooting stages, but she missed 3 of 10 shots in standing shooting and finished 1 minute, 58 seconds behind Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff, who won for the second day in a row.

The final race before the holiday break is a 12.5K mass start on Sunday.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall standings by winning the classic Saslong downhill in Val Gardena, Italy, for his second victory in two days.

The defending overall champion from Norway finished 0.22 seconds ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who earned his first career podium finish. He was joined in the top 15 by U.S. teammates Bryce Bennett(fourth), Jared Goldberg (sixth) and Travis Ganong (14th).

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia got her first downhill victory in almost two years, beating Corinne Suter by 0.24 seconds in Val d’Isere, France.

American Breezy Johnson, who had her first career podium result on Friday, was 0.27 behind Goggia for another third-place finish.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Canada won’t play Sweden in a pre-tournament game in Edmonton, Alberta, because of Sweden’s extended quarantine.

Exhibition games scheduled for Sunday and Monday were canceled because German players and Swedish staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Players and personnel from all participating countries were required to isolate in hotel rooms.

The tournament starts on Christmas Day.

