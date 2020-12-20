“Nothing about the pandemic in ‘Three Things I Know Are True’ (enough of that in the news for me). It’s a beautifully written book about Mainers, by a Mainer, Betty Culley. (I try to support local businesses and local products.) It’s a quick read with a memorable main character – a girl who steps up when the going gets tough. There’s a bit of romance, too. The book was listed in the top ten Indie recommended 2020 books, No. 10 in the Junior Library Guild selection 2020 and nominated for YA (Young Adult) reluctant readers Quick Pick 2021st award. It’s a fast-paced read written in free verse about a small town Maine family surviving in the aftermath of paper-mill layoffs and a gun accident. It will be enjoyable for teens and adults. I loved it. I think others will like it, too.” — CATHY MCKELWAY, Belgrade

WHAT ARE YOU READING? Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues. Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.