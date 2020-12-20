SOUTH PORTLAND – Helen L. Kalesnick passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in Portland Nov. 3, 1922, the daughter of William H. O’Donnell and Lucille LaBelle O’Donnell.

She attended local schools and graduated from Saint Patrick’s School and Cathedral High School in 1940. On April 26, 1946 she married Archie John Kalesnick on the 25th Anniversary of her parent’s wedding.

Helen worked at the Grand Trunk Railroad office and also at Nelson Small Furniture Co. Later after her seven children were grown, she worked at Catholic Charities of Maine Child Care Food Office in Portland for 14 years. The family were parishioners of Saint Dominic’s Church.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 23 years at Togus VA Medical Center on Feb. 23, 1970 and sons Michael J. in 1998 and William A. Kalesnick in 2017.

She is survived by her loving children, daughters Joan Black of Las Vegas and Susan Gallant of Windham, son Arthur of Harpswell, son Paul and wife Cathy of North Waterboro and son John of North Carolina; as well as her 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A devout Catholic her entire life, Helen was well known for her kindness to and generosity towards everyone she knew and met. She was truly an inspiration for a life well-lived and will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

