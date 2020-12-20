MEDFORD, Ore. – Kelvin “Kelly” Lloyd Taylor, 80, died at home in Medford, Ore., on Dec. 11, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, and graduated with honors from Bowdoin College and Stanford Law School.

After passing the California Bar, working for the Attorney General of California, and being in private practice, he began a career with Bancroft-Whitney Co., writing and editing law books, including several years in charge of Bernard E. Witkin’s publications.

Kelly enjoyed all sports, most especially baseball, and was an avid supporter of the theatre community in Southern Oregon.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Sandye; sons, Todd (Laura) and Erik (Jill); stepchildren, John Rossello (Lisa), Robert Rossello (Sarah Reimers), and Jennifer Andrews; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Maude Taylor; his brother, Richard and sisters, Frances, Marian, and Connie; and his first wife, Judith.

Arrangements will be handled by Perl Funeral Home, 541-772-5488. http://www.perlfuneralhome.com. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to

Oregon Cabaret Theatre,

P.O. Box 1149,

Ashland, OR 97520.

Guest Book