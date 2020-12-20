PORTLAND – Dick Davis, 77, of Portland, passed away Dec. 18, 2020.

Dick was born May 25, 1943, in Exeter, N.H., the son of the late Stillman Davis and Albina (Giolito) Davis. He was raised in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1961.

He worked as a plumber and pipefitter in Maine and Florida until his retirement. In retirement, Dick enjoyed cooking, assembling jigsaw puzzles, and watching sports, particularly NASCAR races and football games.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his loving wife, Donna (Cressey) in 2007.

He is survived by his sister, Brenda McClean and husband Robert of Westbrook, and brother, Rodney Davis and wife Kathryn of North Carolina; daughters, Nicole Davis of Florida, Denielle Christensen and husband Anthony of Portland, and Angela Davis of Georgia; stepchildren, Candie Sprague and husband Christopher of Portland, John Horton and wife Tricia of Florida, and Lori Kenney and husband David of Freeport; grandchildren, Jacob, Celine, Sarah, Tyler, Alayna, Ryan, Jacob, Aiden, Cole, Ava, and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Peter and Quinn.

Dick’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to the loving, caring staff at the Portland Center for Assisted Living.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Coastal Cremation Services.

