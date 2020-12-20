MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rushed for two touchdown as the Miami Dolphins eliminated the New England Patriots from playoff contention with a 22-12 win on Sunday, ending the Patriots’ run of 11 straight playoff appearances.
New England, which had won the AFC East title 11 years in a row, fell to 6-7. The Dolphins remain in the hunt for a playoff berth by improving to 9-5.
The Patriots lead 6-0 after the first half thanks to field goals of 45 and 36 yards by Nick Folk. Miami answered with a 1-yard TD run by Salvon Ahmed early in the third quarter, but Folk hit again, this time from 45 yards, to give New England a 9-7 lead.
Tagovailoa rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Miami the win. Folk added a 42 yard field goal.
This story will be updated.
