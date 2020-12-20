A section of Route 114 in Standish, near Sucker Brook Road, has been closed to traffic because of an ongoing investigation by several police agencies.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center confirmed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday that the highway will remain closed until further notice. There were no additional details available about the nature of the investigation.
But according to News Center Maine (WCSH-TV), officers from the Gorham Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police were responding to an incident that started with a high-speed chase.
