BOSTON — Blanca Millan scored with 17 seconds left to give the University of Maine women’s basketball team a 63-62 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

Northeastern (0-2) took a 62-61 lead with 2:15 left on a 3-pointer by Kendall Currence, but the Black Bears (3-0) didn’t allow another point on their way to the win.

Millan had 34 points on 14 of 22 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. She added nine rebounds. Dor Saar added eight points and six assists for the Black Bears.

Stellar Clark had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Huskies. Currence added 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.

(4) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78, MIAMI 74: Elissa Cunane scored 13 of her 18 points during No. 4 North Carolina State’s explosive first quarter, and the Wolfpack (8-0, 3-0 ACC) beat the Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kai Crutchfield added 14 points and Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones each had 10 points for N.C. State (8-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Cunane, a junior center, hit three 3-pointers in a span of about 5 1/2 minutes of the first quarter. The Wolfpack led 31-11 after the first 10 minutes.

Kelsey Marshall scored 14 points to lead Miami (4-2, 1-2), which was playing its first road game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) CREIGHTON 76, UCONN 74: Christian Bishop scored 19 points and the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1 Big East) beat the Huskies (3-1, 0-1) overtime in Storrs, Connecticut in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.

Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays, who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.

James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.

COVID-19: The game between Utah and Arizona State scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Utes program.

The schools will work with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game.

A decision about Utah’s road games against UCLA and Southern California on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be made later.

FOOTBALL

WISCONSIN: Quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play.

Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019, but he injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Although he dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games, the 6-foot-3 senior from Sayville, New York, didn’t play a single down.

BOWLS: Minnesota is the latest Football Bowl Subdivision team to opt out of bowl game consideration.

Coach P.J. Fleck announced that the decision was made collectively by athletic department leadership, coaches and players. The Gophers lost 20-17 in overtime at Wisconsin on Saturday to finish the season at 3-4. Fleck said the program’s focus is “strictly” on the off-the-field well-being of the players, with the goal of them “being able to responsibly spend some of the remaining holiday season with family and loved ones.”

There’s no guarantee the Gophers would have been invited to a postseason game with a losing record and so many bowls canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Penn State was the first Big Ten to preemptively decline an invitation. Close to 20 teams in the FBS have opted out, including seven each from the Pac-12 and the ACC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.