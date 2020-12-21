Arrests
No arrests were reported from Dec. 12-20.
Summonses
12/14 Sheila McQuarrie, 45, of Dummer Street, was issued a summons on Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, by Officer Brett McIntire on a charge of assault on an emergency medical care provider.
12/18 Jacob Bryant, 40, of Moose Point Lane, Arrowsic, was issued a summons on Vine Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
12/20 Adam Charles Brodeur, 21, of High Street, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of harassment.
Fire calls
12/12 at 12:21 p.m. Safety check on Washington Street.
12/12 at 12:44 p.m. Smoke investigation on West Street.
12/12 at 7:34 p.m. and 9 p.m. Electrical issue on Lincoln Street.
12/14 at 1:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Route 1 and Congress Avenue.
12/14 at 3:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Lemont Street.
12/14 at 2:08 p.m. EMS assist on Granite Street.
12/15 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
12/17 at 9:01 a.m. Public service on Washington Street.
12/18 at 4:45 a.m. Water issue on Heath Lane.
12/18 at 6:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing.
12/18 at 9:11 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Park Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Dec. 12-18.
