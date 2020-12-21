PORTLAND — Christmas trees can be place curbside for pickup and disposal during the month of January.

Trees can also be brought to the upper Cutter Street parking lot on the Eastern Promenade and to the salt shed by the Little League field in Payson Park. Tree cannot be dropped off at Douglass Street this year.

According to the city, “trees dropped off at Cutter Street or Payson Park will be taken to Riverside Recycling and chipped up. Christmas trees collected curbside will be co-mingled with trash and taken to ecomaine.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: