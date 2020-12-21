Arrests
12/17 at 2:23 a.m. Erica Lynn Bujold, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, operating under the influence, passing a roadblock, failure to stop for an officer and refusal to submit to arrest by on Harris Road.
12/20 at 5:30 a.m. Samuel A. Wilson, 18, of Cumberland, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license on Tuttle Road.
Summonses
There were no summonses issued between Dec. 14 – 21.
Fire
12/14 at 2:15 p.m. Malicious, mischievous false call on Tuttle Road.
12/16 at 10:51 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Tinker Lane.
12/17 at 1:05 p.m. Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Main Street.
12/20 at 9:43 a.m. Cooking fire, confined to container on Foreside Road.
12/21 at 8:15 a.m. Propane odor on Doughty Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to 12 calls from Dec. 14-21.
