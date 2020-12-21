Arrests
12/13 at 3:21 p.m. Amber Rose Crean, 31, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Peter Theriault on Route 1.
Summons
No criminal summons were issued from Dec. 11-18.
Fire calls
12/11 at 8:02 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on White Rock Drive.
12/11 at 9:18 p.m. Outdoor fire pit on Ledgewood Drive.
12/13 at 10:55 a.m. Brush fire at Route 1 and Winslow Road.
12/14 at 6:58 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Gray Road.
12/14 at 11:45 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn at Whitney Road and Shoreline Drive.
12/14 at 4:07 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.
12/15 at 11:26 a.m. Gasoline spill on Route 1.
12/15 at 11:54 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Whitney Road.
12/16 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Westbrook.
12/16 at 2:03 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maplewood Avenue.
12/17 at 10:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 28 calls from Dec. 11-18.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Racial equity panel hears concerns about police influence, no-knock warrants
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Dec. 14-20
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 339 COVID-19 cases, one new death
-
American Journal
Instructors: Music programs hardest hit academic discipline due to COVID
-
American Journal
Holiday Happenings: Dec. 23-Jan. 2