Arrests

12/13 at 3:21 p.m. Amber Rose Crean, 31, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Peter Theriault on Route 1.

Summons

No criminal summons were issued from Dec. 11-18.

Fire calls

12/11 at 8:02 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on White Rock Drive.

12/11 at 9:18 p.m. Outdoor fire pit on Ledgewood Drive.

12/13 at 10:55 a.m. Brush fire at Route 1 and Winslow Road.

12/14 at 6:58 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Gray Road.

12/14 at 11:45 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn at Whitney Road and Shoreline Drive.

12/14 at 4:07 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.

12/15 at 11:26 a.m. Gasoline spill on Route 1.

12/15 at 11:54 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Whitney Road.

12/16 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/16 at 2:03 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maplewood Avenue.

12/17 at 10:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 28 calls from Dec. 11-18.

