Arrests

12/15 at 3:52 p.m. Alena Koutcher, 53, of Philadelphia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer-shoplifting and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth by Officer Keith Norris, Officer Alison Murray, Sgt. Paul Powers and Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on Main Street.

12/16 at 3:18 a.m. Jack Withers, 35, of Phippsburg, was arrested on charges on unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release by Officer Justin Kittredge, Officer Patrick Scott, Officer Benjamin Waltz, Sgt. Thomas Stanton Jr. and Officer William Brown IV on High Street.

Summonses

There were no summonses issued between Dec. 15 – 21.

Fire

12/15 at 7:58 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Morse Street.

12/15 at 12:04 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Route 1.

12/17 at 7:48 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Double L Street.

12/17 at 8:45 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street.

12/20 at 5:45 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on East Street.

12/20 at 7:42 p.m. Vehicle crash with injuries on Wardtown Road and Keystone Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 26 calls from Dec. 15-21.

