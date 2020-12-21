Arts

A ChoralArt Christmas, free to stream at choralart.org/Events/christmas/.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 24 at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $35-$50. Visit portlandstage.org/show/a-christmas-carol/ for more information and schedule.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 23 at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for more information and schedule.

“Christmas with Kennerley – Home for the Holidays (2020),” available to stream through Dec. 28. Pay-what-you-choose starting at $10. Visit porttix.com or by call 842-0800 for tickets.

Green Hut Galleries Holiday Show, through Jan. 30. Visit greenhutgalleries.com for details.

Holiday Concert with Dana Cunningham and Max Dyer available to stream Dec. 22-31 via OceanView at Falmouth. Free. RSVP at oceanviewrc.com/event/holidayconcert/.

Holiday compilation by Maine-based artists, available to stream for free or download for $10 via Chocolate Church Arts Center at chocolatechurchartscenter.bandcamp.com/releases.

“Holiday Offerings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Dec. 27. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream through Dec. 31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

“Ringing in the New Year,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday Jan. 1-31. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Benefits

“Buy, Give, Get” Program, Ocean State Job Lot customers who buy a winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Donate at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Bulletin Board

Advent at Falmouth Congregational, events include virtual worship services, extended church school for kids, car caroling and the Christmas Angels project. Visit falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/christmas for dates and details.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath, includes tree lighting, Magic Letter Boxes, Neighborhood Decorating Contest, Santa Sightings on Saturdays, Downtown Window Decorating Contest and food donation collection. Visit visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/ for details or gf.me/v/c/gmz8/old-fashioned-christmas to donate.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps through Dec. 31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Monument Square Tree Cam, streaming live 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminated through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Thursday 12/24

Intergenerational Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, 4-5 p.m., hosted by First Parish Church U.C.C. Brunswick. View on Facebook Live at facebook.com/FirstParishChurchBrunswick or firstparish.net.

Campfire Christmas, 5-6 p.m. outside at Church of the Midcoast, 45 Floral St., Bath. Christmas carols, campfire and a Christ-centered message of hope. Visit midcoast.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/638426 to register.

Kids

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas, presented by the Freeport Players available on YouTube through Jan. 6. Free, donations appreciated. Visit fcponline.org for more information.

Festive Grab-and-Go Crafts for Kids, from Freeport Community Library available while supplies last. Free, freeportlibrary.com, 865-3307, or the library at 10 Library Drive.

12/24

Christmas Eve Jingle 2020, 6 p.m., Bridgton. Ring a bell outside to spread Christmas spirit and help Santa fly his sleigh. bridgtonmaine.org/event/christmas-eve-jingle-2020/.

