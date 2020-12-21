2020 has been a year like no other. We have all gotten used to wearing masks, disinfecting surfaces and socially distancing. Most of us have taken these changes in stride. However, these adjustments have been much harder on community members with disabilities.

Locally, over 400 individuals with disabilities – including my own adult son – are served by Independence Association. These folks don’t always understand why they can’t do the activities they have always enjoyed. Many of their Independence Association programs were shut down for safety early in the pandemic. Community activities like volunteering and group activities with their friends were curtailed, as for us all.

Program changes meant some staff were furloughed, while others stayed home to care for their own families. Hiring fill-in staff hasn’t been easy, because Direct Support Professionals – the majority of IA staff – are not highly paid. Since the pandemic began, IA has been operating at approximately 30% below its staffing norm. Remaining staff have picked up the slack at overtime pay rates.

Independence Association has done a tremendous job making every possible budget adjustment to meet 2020’s exceptional demands. I am incredibly proud of them. I am also proud of how Brunswick values its members with disabilities. When I hear someone recommend the Spindleworks gallery, or walk around Brunswick and see people who rely on IA supports working in local establishments, I know how lucky we are to call Brunswick home.

As we approach the end of 2020, please consider a charitable donation to Independence Association, 3 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, 04011. To learn more about Independence Association, please check out independenceassocation.org

Kenneth W. Faulkner,

Independence Association board member,

Brunswick

