Having grown up in Maine, I have been fortunate enough to be exposed to a plethora of outdoor activities and spaces located right in my backyard. A trip down the Androscoggin River is where my passion for fly fishing started at the age of twelve. Now an 18-year-old college student, I reminisce on my days spent wading in the cool waters of Maine’s rivers, streams, and shorelines. I think back on why I fell in love with the sport in the first place. Fly fishing for me was meditative. If I was having a bad day, I would go fish. If I wanted some time alone with my thoughts, fly fishing was my medium for reflection.

It is concerning that there’s a chance the succeeding generations may not have access to these spaces and activities. Maine’s wilderness is undoubtedly important. Nearly one in every twenty Mainers in the workforce are involved in the outdoor industry, and compensation for these jobs is growing consistently. Protecting 30 percent of Maine’s lands and waters by 2030 means protecting areas used and enjoyed by all walks of life. By including this 30 by 30 goal in the new Climate Action Plan, Gov. Mills and the Maine Climate Council have taken a major step forward.

Fly fishing has brought me so much joy and I can only hope that we don’t take these kinds of opportunities away from our future children.

Nicky Shapiro

Falmouth

