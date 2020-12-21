Hats off to Jeff Porter, Superintendent of MSAD 51 in Cumberland, for sending a newsletter to the school community declaring a traditional snow day and encouraging families to get off screens, play in the snow or “do whatever it takes to remind each other why the simplicities of life are indeed the best parts. “

It’s inspiring to know that an educational leader shares the joy and wonder of living in Maine in spite of the stress and heartbreak this pandemic has brought to our communities.

Pat Kaye-Schiess

Shapleigh

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: