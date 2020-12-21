“A Day that will live in Infamy,” Dec. 7, 1941, was remembered by members of Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post 35 and South Portland dignitaries.

Jennifer Kirk, a school board member, and city councilwoman Sue Henderson joined a hardy group of Legionnaires at the Veterans Memorial for a short ceremony.

Kirk was given a wreath from the Worchester Wreath Company of Columbia Falls Maine, who are better known as “Wreaths Across America” for Veterans Day. She contacted Michael Pock, adjutant at Post 35, to ask about laying the wreath on Veterans Day.

Pock told her the Legion Post had a wreath and ceremony for that day, but how about Pearl Harbor Day?

Between Kirk, Pock and Post Commander Guy Linscott, a short ceremony was organized. Pock, South Portland Major Kate Lewis and Henderson were asked to say a few words at the event. Although it was a cool December morning, the group met and paid honor those who died on the fateful day 79 years ago.

