12/14 at 1:17 a.m. Randy Aldrich, 43, of Westbrook, on Woodford Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/14 at 1:59 p.m. Jeffrey Russo, 34, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/14 at 3:56 p.m. Jesse Drinkwater, 39, of Falmouth, on Brighton Avenue on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating after habitual offender revocation and violation of conditional release.

12/14 at 7:04 p.m. Jeffrey Tounge, 39, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

12/15 at midnight. Michael E. Szalanski, 39, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/15 at 12:13 a.m. Timothy J. Tucker, 51, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/15 at 10:20 p.m. Tammy J. Fister, 51, of Rockland, on State Street on a charge of assault.

12/16 at 10:35 a.m. Terry Bothwell, 27, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary (commercial), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/16 at 12:44 p.m. Vaughn S. Clark, 38, address unlisted, on Portland Street on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/16 at 9 p.m. Tyreese C. Vargaas, 18, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of receiving stolen property.

12/18 at 12:20 p.m. Gary V. Moody, 55, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/18 at 5:30 p.m. Fernando R. Martinez, 41, of Augusta, on High Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/18 at 6:30 p.m. Paul J. Hershberger, 58, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

12/19 at 9:53 a.m. Ely M. Salazar, 20, of Portland, on Lassell Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/19 at 10:17 p.m. Zachary Johnson, 28, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/20 at 12:51 p.m. Donald J. Bourget, 47, of Portland, on Congress Street on a violation of conditional release.

12/20 at 2:06 p.m. Joao Puati, 48, of South Portland, on Sherman Street on a warrant.

12/20 at 11:23 p.m. Ahmed Dirshe, 37, of Portland, on Maritime Lane on a charge of assault.

12/20 at 11:40 p.m. Jason M. Thaxter, 51, of Portland, on Spring Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/20 at 11:57 p.m. Mary M. Tadsse, 23, of Portland, on Grant Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

