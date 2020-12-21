More than 60 homeless people died in Portland in 2020, a dramatic increase from previous years, according Preble Street, which tracks deaths of unhoused people in Portland each year.

Preble Street said 64 people without long-term shelter died this year from a variety of causes. The youngest was 22, and the oldest was 80, the organization said. At least eight of them were veterans.

Deaths rise in Portland’s homeless community Number of deaths in Portland homeless population by year 2008: 21 2009: 20 2010: 25 2011: 22 2012: 30 2013: 20 2014: 35 2015: 43 2016: 34 2017: 40 2018: 36 2019: 43 2020: 64 source: Preble Street

In the previous decade, the number of deaths in the homeless community had climbed from 20 to a previous high of 43 in 2019.

“The health implications of people experiencing chronic and or unsheltered homelessness are devastating,” said Mark Swann, Preble Street Executive Director.

“Eighty four percent of people who are homeless and unsheltered experience physical health conditions. Worse, the life expectancy of our friends who endure chronic homelessness is 28 years shorter, on average, than that of people who are housed. We lost 64 people this year. As a community, we cannot continue to let our most vulnerable neighbors slip through the cracks.”

Two of the deaths were of people who froze to death while sleeping outside, and another of the dead was a longtime community advocate for people in recovery from substance use disorder.

Preble Street usually holds a vigil for the dead on the Winter solstice, the longest night of the year, but this year, they will hold the event virtually, with a 10-minute video memorializing those who were lost.

