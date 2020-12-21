BIDDEFORD — Russell D. Lavoie, 71, of Old Orchard Beach passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough after a long battle with COPD.

Born on Dec. 24, 1948, he was the son of Leo James Lavoie and Rita Lebel Lavoie of Van Buren. As a child, he was raised in Biddeford by Leo J. Cote and Barbara A. Cote.

Russell worked odd jobs all his life but mostly in excavation and paving. His passion was music and he loved to play and practice with his guitar; he enjoyed singing and playing his favorite hits as well as his own compositions. He played in a small band in the 60s and enjoyed entertaining family at gatherings.

Russell is survived by: his siblings, Nancy Leach, Velma Newcomb, Helen Leach, Bernadette Field, Theresa Bennett, Richard Lavoie, Nelson Lavoie, Joseph Cote and Philip Dussault; his children, Deborah Lavoie, Laurie Proctor and Michelle Dionne; as well as his grandchildren, Nathan Proctor, Alisha Proctor, Kaylen Hebert, Christa Hebert, Kale Krush and Chad Dionne.

Russell is predeceased by: his parents, his son, Chris Lavoie; and his siblings, Dorothy Francoure, Carole Ruck, Lorraine Cote, Harold Lavoie and Peter Cote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are no scheduled services planned for Mr. Lavoie.

A graveside service will be held when restrictions are lifted.

