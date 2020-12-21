Olga Merrill won’t reveal the subject of her latest photographic compositions. She likes the mystery and wants people to create their own narrative.

“Many of my works have a story behind them, but at the same time I love to leave enough intrigue that the audience can finish the story in the way my piece can resonate with them,” said Merrill, a Brunswick-based artist. She creates her abstract images with her camera, often using multiple images to compose a single piece. She is showing mostly new work in an online exhibition, “Beyond the Edges,” hosted by Green Lion Gallery. It’s on view through January at greenlionart.com.

Merrill wants her art to move people to see the world differently, and believes it’s timely with the pandemic because of the larger transformative cultural moment that we’re experiencing. “Of course the pandemic has revealed a lot of hidden moments that people probably didn’t notice. We’ve found out more about ourselves and each other. Some people never spent so much time with their spouse and kids. The pandemic gives us transformation and transition,” she said. “It reveals a lot of hidden moments between people and cultures, and encourages them.”

Her art does much the same. If people look closely and pay attention, they can unravel the mysteries to what is revealed. “This is our moment of discovery,” she said.

Born in Russia, Merrill has had a banner year getting notice for her work. She won first- and second-place awards and two honorable mentions in international photography competitions.

Much of the work on view with Green Lion is from her series “Galaxy” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Hubble telescope. And a hint about the subject of her work: None of the images are from space. All were captured in or around her home.

