GRAY — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating more than a dozen car break-ins overnight Dec.18-19 in the Gray Park area off Shaker Road.

The vehicles were parked in residential driveways. Some had been left unlocked but the culprit or culprits also broke some windows to get inside. A variety of items were taken from the cars, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity the night of Dec. 18 or early Dec. 19 should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810.

