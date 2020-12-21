Hike the Round the Mountain Trail on Ragged Mountain

Thorndike Brook Trailhead, 223 Hope St., Hope. Camden Snow Bowl Trailhead, Barnestown Road, Camden. coastalmountains.org

Dress in layers, mask up and hit the newly opened 5.5-mile section of the Round the Mountain Trail on Ragged Mountain. Hike, bike or run your way on the trail that extends from Camden Snow Bowl to the new Thorndike Brook trailhead in Hope. When it’s completed, the trail will stretch 8.5 miles around Ragged Mountain and will provide outdoor experiences for enthusiasts of all abilities. The trail will also permanently conserve more than 1,500 acres around Mirror Lake and Grassy Pond.

Holiday Trail of Lights

4-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 28. Kennebunk and Kennebunkport locations. gokennebunks.com/holidaytrailoflights.

The Kennebunks sure do have the holiday spirit, and you can see it for yourself by taking a self-guided drive along their Holiday Trail of Lights. More than 60 businesses and homes are all decked out and ready for you to see. Download the map and then wind your way through Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. You can also hop online and vote for your favorite display. Want to add to the experience even more? 3D glasses, which will make the light displays even more dazzling, are available for $3 at Kennebunkport Town Hall and Boathouse Hotel & Restaurant.

‘A Sailor’s Treasure: Sea Chests & Curiosities’

9:30-5 p.m. daily (closed Christmas and New Year’s Day) through spring. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $18, $16.50 seniors, $11 children, free for under 6. mainemaritimemuseum.org

Here’s a fascinating chance to explore a unique aspect of sailing history. “A Sailor’s Treasure: Sea Chests & Curiosities” features several sea chests that were used as secure places for sailors to store their personal belongings, along with items they collected during their voyages. You’ll see several decorated chests, along with some of the treasures within them, as you learn about their function and folklore.

Snow Tubing

Two-hour time blocks from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Seacoast Adventures, 930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, $24 per time block, $34 for combo adult & child tube. seacoastadventure.com

If mother nature doesn’t provide, they can make their own snow at Seacoast Adventures, and they open for the season the day after Christmas. Book a slot and have a blast tubing yourself silly. They’ve got several lanes and are taking necessary pandemic precautions. If you slide after the sun goes down, the park will be lit up and music will be playing. Also, the Deck House Coffee Shop (masks required) will be serving up hot beverages and treats.

