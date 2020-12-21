New COVID-19 cases: 339
Total cases: 19,285
New cases, 7-day average: 426
New deaths: 1
Total deaths: 293
Active cases: 8,155
Hospitalizations: 170
Total ICU beds: 380
Available ICU beds: 115
Total ventilators: 315
Available ventilators: 233
Alternatives: 443
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
VITAL SIGNS
-
Local & State
Portland police officers to hand out cash from secret donor to those in need
-
Business
Maine’s largest cannabis company sues to open state’s medical marijuana market to outsiders
-
Local & State
Maine courthouses limiting hours because of concern about virus surge
-
Nation & World
U.S. officials debate travel bans as variant spreads in U.K.