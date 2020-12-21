New COVID-19 cases: 339
Total cases: 19,285
New cases, 7-day average: 426
New deaths: 1
Total deaths: 293
Active cases: 8,155
Hospitalizations: 170
Total ICU beds: 380
Available ICU beds: 115
Total ventilators: 315
Available ventilators: 233
Alternatives: 443

