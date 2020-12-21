Arrests

12/19 at 10:26 p.m. Kenneth Sprague, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol by Sgt. Michael Pierce and Officer Shawn Miles on Route 1 and School Street.

12/19 at 10:47 p.m. Keith Lorentsen, 53, of Yarmouth, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault by Officer Graham Hults on Church Street.

12/20 at 4:31 a.m. Samuel Wilson, 18, of Cumberland, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence of alcohol by Officer Shawn Miles and Officer Derek Miller on West Main Street.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Dec. 14 – 20.

Fire

12/16 at 1:24 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Old Shipyard Road.

12/16 at 1:19 p.m. Life safety inspection on McCartney Street.

12/16 at 2:03 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maplewood Avenue.

12/17 at 12:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Russells Hill Road and Whites Cove Road.

12/17 at 2:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gables Drive.

12/17 at 2:58 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gables Drive.

12/17 at 8:17 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.

12/18 at 12:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Curtis Road.

12/18 at 1:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

12/19 at 10:21 p.m. Dishwasher fire on Juniper Drive.

12/20 at 8:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 1 and Tyler Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to five calls from Dec. 14-20.

