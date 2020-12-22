STARC Systems, a manufacturer of temporary modular walls used for occupied renovations and instant isolation, said it is accelerating its manufacturing process to accommodate healthcare facilities looking to apply CARES Act funds to their order before Dec. 31.

According to a news release from STARC, healthcare networks have made system-wide investments to include STARC’s modular walls in their emergency response plans. STARC walls can be rapidly deployed to increase negative pressure isolation capacity to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In September, the Treasury Department issued a clarification for hospital and healthcare recipients of $22 billion in pandemic response funds from the CARES Act. The clarification states reimbursements are available even if goods are received after the year’s end.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to accommodate large networks like PruittHealth who have secured enough flexible, reusable wall panels to help protect their staff and communities across 96 facilities,” said, Chris Vickers, president and CEO of STARC Systems in the release. “STARC has continued to invest in production, inventory and hiring to accelerate manufacturing to meet customers’ delivery needs. We understand the sense of urgency to get our isolation solutions to the frontline workers who need it most and remain committed to helping as many healthcare facilities and systems as possible take advantage of the CARES Act funds before it expires.”

“We consider STARC walls another form of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairperson and CEO of PruittHealth. “We saw quickly how STARC’s flexible modular systems could be deployed to a PruittHealth location and assist in our infection control efforts. The modular system components are engineered to fit together easily for rapid set-up in any of PruittHealth’s 96 skilled nursing centers across the Southeast.”

