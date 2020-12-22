Arrests

12/19 at 4:41 p.m. Gail Riendeau, 67, of Durham Road, was arrested at Durham and Old Port roads by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/20 at 3:42 p.m. Peter Grant II, 49, of Quaker Ridge Road, Leeds, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

12/16 at 10:12 a.m. Sheila McQuarrie, 45, of Boston, was issued a summons on Medical Center Drive by Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of violating condition of release and assault.

12/17 at 12:44 a.m. Jason Field, 45, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons at Bath and Harbor Point roads by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

12/17 at 10:11 a.m. Jessica Bennett, 38, of Water Street, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/18 at 1:39 p.m. Kerry Chase, 47, of Quaker Point Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a charge of driving to endanger.

Fire calls

12/17 at 1:42 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

12/17 at 8:18 p.m. Alarm call on Robin Drive.

12/18 at 1:53 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

12/19 at 6 a.m. Alarm call on Bibber Parkway.

12/19 at 8:19 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

12/19 at 4:41 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Durham and Old Port roads.

12/19 at 7:31 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Old Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Dec. 16-20.

