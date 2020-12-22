The Great Impasta restaurant won the “People’s Choice Award” – new for 2020 – in The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.
Grampa’s Garden won “Best Interpretation of the Theme” and “Most Creative use of Product or Merchandise” went to Lemongrass Vietnamese Restaurant. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category.
The contest ran Dec. 2-16.
Nineteen businesses competed for top honors and cash prizes. This theme for this years’ contest was Lights of Hope.
