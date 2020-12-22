The volunteers at the Press Herald Toy Fund are scrambling this week. And they couldn’t be happier.

“Today was nonstop,” Barbara Judge said after a busy shift Monday.

Parents lined up and waited in their cars as volunteers hustled in and out of the warehouse with toys for their children. The line was long, but both the parents and the volunteers were filled with relief and gratitude.

“They left with a smile,” Judge said. “It was really good to see something like this go so well, in year that hasn’t gone so well for a lot of people.”

The hard work, and those smiles, are why volunteers like Judge keep coming back.

Judge lives in Portland and is one of several retired teachers who volunteer. She taught for 42 years at Lyseth Elementary School in Portland.

She first volunteered six year ago after her son, Patrick, died from a sudden illness.

Patrick, who was 28 at the time, was getting a doctorate in behavioral science and working with children with autism. He had a passion for helping both children and their families.

“I lost my son and Christmas was his thing and I needed to do something where I could give back and he could smile and look down and say, ‘This is good, mom.’ ”

The toy fund has helped her, Judge said, because she knows she is helping children and their families.

“There’s never a time that I’ve left and haven’t felt like … I’m making a difference.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year-to-date total: $209,936.25

