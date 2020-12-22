Arrests
Jonathan S. Woods, 24, of Windham, on Nov. 24 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, on
South Street.
Aaron E. Rondeau, 32, of Buxton, on Nov. 29 on charges of operating vehicle without a license, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) no test, two priors; failure to give correct name, address or date or birth; failure to stop, remain, provide information; criminal mischief; and violating condition of release, on Deering Road.
