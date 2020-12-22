The new Portland Theatre, later known as the Preble Street Playhouse, was located at 11 Preble St. above the George C. Shaw Co. store, which in time became today’s Shaw’s Supermarket. The playhouse, the last to take the name “Portland Theatre,” opened Feb. 14, 1910. With a capacity of 1,000 patrons, it presented both theater productions and motion pictures. It was home to the Portland Players in the mid 20th century. The building was razed in 1989. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #40415.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

