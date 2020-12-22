As limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines make their way into Maine, hospitals and other health care providers are facing confusion about who can be inoculated now and when the eligibility pool will expand under the state’s changing vaccination plan.

Officials at MaineHealth, which operates the largest hospital network in the state, said they are seeking further guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention about whether they should be vaccinating health care workers who are not part of the MaineHealth system. Company officials also also seeking information on Maine CDC’s plan for distributing vaccines for medical providers outside of hospital settings.

MaineHealth spokesman John Porter said Tuesday that while the current focus is on vaccinating the system’s frontline staff, such as emergency room and COVID ward workers, the company anticipates having to make decisions about non-employees in the near future.

“We are working with the CDC cooperatively,” Porter said. “We want to make sure we do it right and do it efficiently and effectively.”

Maine’s state-specific vaccination plan is changing in response to ever-evolving federal guidance based on vaccine availability and the latest science on the pandemic. An interim draft plan posted on the Maine CDC’s website in October is now partly obsolete because state health officials have since adopted multi-phase vaccination plans proposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For instance, Maine CDC added residents of long-term care facilities to the first phase of its vaccination plan in response to federal guidance. In the latest adjustment, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah indicated Monday that Maine will follow a federal advisory committee’s recommendation to include individuals age 75 or older as well as frontline “essential” workers in the next phase of vaccinations.

That means tens of thousands of teachers, police officers, correctional officers, grocery store workers and postal employees could be eligible for vaccination as early as late-January or early-February, if vaccine supplies and federal distributions keep pace.

Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said Tuesday that the agency is largely following the federal recommendations for the current vaccine administration during what is known as Phase 1A. Phase 1B would involve Mainers age 75 or older and non-health care essential workers, while Phase 1C would include those ages 65 to 74, younger individuals with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.

Under those scenarios, the rest of the general public in Maine might not be eligible for vaccines until late-spring or early-summer.

Long said Maine CDC was waiting for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to finalize the recommendations endorsed on Sunday, including the proposal to move individuals age 75 and older into a higher priority category.

“Until more clarity comes from them, we will continue to focus resources on getting available doses of the vaccines to groups in Phase 1A,” Long said. “We also want to be sure manufacturers can deliver full vaccine orders consistently to Maine before making further adjustments to the state’s vaccination plan.”

The fast-evolving situation and changes to the multi-phase vaccination plan has led to confusion among health practitioners as well as the general public. Many Mainers, particularly those over age 60 or with health conditions which put them at greater risk of death from COVID-19, have reached out to doctors, police stations, fire departments and media outlets asking when and how they can get vaccinated.

Maine Health’s request for clarification appears to stem from confusion over who would be responsible for vaccinating private practice workers and other employees outside of the larger hospital networks.

During a briefing on Monday afternoon, Shah acknowledged that the agency does not have explicit guidelines on vaccinating non-employee health care workers. Instead, the agency has “asked hospitals to do what they think is the right call given the risk that employees or health care providers face” from COVID-19.

While Shah said Maine CDC needs to provide hospitals with more uniform guidelines, he added that the agency is “in mass-vaccination mode right now” focused on getting everyone in Maine vaccinated as quickly as possible. Shah suggested the agency will not issue granular-level guidance specifying, say, how many hours or patients a provider must log in order to qualify for a vaccine.

“If they are a health care provider who is encountering patients in that facility, it behooves all of us to keep the health care system health and have those people vaccinated,” Shah said.

