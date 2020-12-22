CHICAGO — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year
The 53-year-old R&B star has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019 and two trial dates, for April and then October this year, were earlier struck. His new trial date is Sept. 13, 2021.
The Grammy Award-winner has pleaded not guilty federal charges in Chicago accusing him of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories.
During a Tuesday hearing held by phone, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the September date could still be subject to change.
Once a trial does get underway, prosecutors told Leinenweber it would take around three weeks to present their evidence to jurors.
Kelly also faces federal racketeering charges in New York, as well as state charges in Illinois and Minnesota. His New York trial is scheduled to begin April 7. Kelly has denied ever sexually abusing anyone.
Judges have rejected several requests by Kelly to release him from jail pending trial. Kelly cited the spread of the virus at the downtown Chicago jail where he’s being held, among other reasons.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Congress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping
-
Schools and Education
UMaine System plans to expand COVID testing for spring semester
-
College
College roundup: Boston College overpowers UMaine in men’s basketball, 78-62
-
Nation & World
White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
-
Nation & World
First-in-line health workers show off shots to encourage others to get vaccinated
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.