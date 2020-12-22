Debra “Debbie” Ann Townsend-Neilson 1966 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Debra “Debbie” Ann Townsend-Neilson, of Phippsburg, passed away at the age of 54 after her long battle with cancer. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments on this earth. Debbie was born on March 9, 1966, in Bath, Maine, to Robert Townsend and Mary Morris, and raised by Robert and her loving stepmom, Norma Townsend in Woolwich, Maine. She graduated from Morse High School, class of 1984. On June 15, 1985, she married the love of her life, Leslie “Roland” Neilson. They raised three children together. She was a strong woman with a “no BS” personality that everyone grew to respect and love. She was always known as the “cool” mom and often picked up “strays” and made them feel loved and welcome. She was accepting of everyone, no matter what past they had and always found the good in every soul. To view full obituary and to honor Debbie, please share a memory of her by going to: http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Debra-Townsend-Neilson.

