HORSE RACING

A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.

Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.

The House approved the bill by voice vote in September, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell co-sponsored similar legislation. The measure was eventually folded into the larger spending package.

McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding farms and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown.

“Kentucky’s cherished horseracing traditions deserve to be protected. I’m proud the Senate agreed to my legislation to preserve our signature racing industry and the 24,000 workers who support it,” he said in a statement.

The new law should “better protect every competitor and give each of them a fair shot at the winner’s circle,” McConnell said.

SOCCER

REYNA HONORED: Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year on Tuesday after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.

The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.

A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.

Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators. Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Los Angeles Sparks extended Coach Derek Fisher’s contract and appointed him the team’s general manager on Tuesday.

Fisher has guided the Sparks to a 37-19 record in his two years with the team and Los Angeles has reached the postseason both years. Five of the 12 teams in the league have a coach also serving as the franchise’s general manager. Fisher joked that he separated himself from the negotiation for the contract extension as coach as it was handled by the team’s chief executive officer.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took a big lead in the opening run of a men’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, positioning himself for his first career win. The Norwegian led Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland by four-tenths of a second, with Alex Vinatzer of Italy trailing by five-tenths in third.

Zenhaeusern won the first slalom of the season in nearby Alta Badia on Monday, and Vinatzer finished that race in fourth after posting the fastest first-run time.

Foss-Solevaag is among the most consistent performers in the slalom discipline. He finished in the top 10 in eight of the nine slaloms last seasons, more than any other competitor. However, he has gathered just two podium results so far, most recently in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in March 2016.

In the traditional last race before Christmas on the floodlit Canalone Miramonti course, Foss-Solevaag won time with a flawless run in the steep middle section, before carrying his speed through the finish.

Many of his rivals struggled on the relatively soft snow surface due to the mild temperatures in the Italian Alps.

OLYMPICS

COST ESTIMATE RISES: The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22%, the local organizing committee said in unveiling its new budget on Tuesday.

In an online news conference, organizers said the Olympics will cost $15.4 billion to stage. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget. The added $2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.

Audits by the Japanese government over the last several years, however, show the costs are higher than officially stated and are at least $25 billion. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when the IOC awarded the games in 2013. A University of Oxford study this year said Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

“The Tokyo Olympics are operating in a very tough environment,” Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said when asked about the record costs. Muto suggested the games should be looked at as an investment rather than a cost.

Japanese government entities are responsible for all of the costs except for $6.7 billion in a privately funded operating budget.

