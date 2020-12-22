State officials said Tuesday that they will delay enforcement of bans on single-use plastic carryout bags and foam disposable food containers that were scheduled to take effect next month.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in consumer demand as well as disruptions in obtaining replacement materials that would make the ban difficult to enforce.

The ban on polystyrene foam disposable food service containers had been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 and the ban on single-use plastic carryout bags was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 15. The DEP said it will delay enforcement of the laws mandating the bans until July 1, 2021.

The department had previously delayed the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic bags from its original effective date of April 22.

The department said the delay is due to disruptions in “traditional food marketing and packaging supplies,” including increased demand for curbside pickup and takeout food. Those changes in consumer habits, the DEP said, have resulted in less availability of reusable 4 mil plastic bags and paper backs, both of which are allowable substitutes for single-use plastic bags under the state law. In addition, many retailers have asked customers not to bring in reusable bags from home due to concerns over possible virus transmissions, leading many shoppers to use store-supplied single-use bags, the state said.

As for disposable food containers, the DEP said, COVID-19 safety protocols have increased demand for the products, and schools, homeless shelters and others are providing more food in disposable containers.

The department said consumers and retailers should use the delay in the enforcement date to focus on getting alternatives to the banned products.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous