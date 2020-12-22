Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 14-20.

Summonses

12/16 at 9:59 p.m. Nordon Christie, 22, of Meadow Road, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/17 at 6:06 a.m. Jeffrey Albert, 54, of Spring Street, Gardiner, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/19 at 9:10 p.m. Shenna Otis, 43, of Otis Way, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

12/14 at 11:10 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/14 at 12:16 p.m. Public service on Main Street.

12/16 at 12:59 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Elm Street.

12/17 at 2:07 a.m. Fire alarm on Haskell Circle.

12/17 at 10:40 a.m. Electrical hazard on River Road.

12/17 at 5:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Winners Circle.

12/17 at 5:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Washburn Lane.

12/18 at 5:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.

12/19 at 2:16 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/20 at 2:13 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Pinewood Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Dec. 14-20.

