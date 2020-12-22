WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.
The pardons included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.
Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump to be president, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.
Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter’s birthday party.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
MaineHealth asks for guidance on state’s evolving vaccination plan
-
Election 2020
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for U.S. Senate
-
Nation & World
Israel heads to new elections as government collapses
-
Local & State
State employees union files complaint over COVID-19 information sharing
-
Nation & World
‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas trees lift school, spirits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.